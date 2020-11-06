Deadline Friday for Virginia's Mail-In Ballots to Arrive

Virginia voters’ mail-in ballots must be postmarked by Nov. 3, Election Day, and received by noon Friday to count.

Those final ballots could tip the scales in one of Virginia's congressional races that's still too close to call.

Download our free NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get the latest local news and weather.

Virginia’s 7th District U.S. House race, which includes Culpeper and most of Spotsylvania County, remains too close to call.

Incumbent Democrat Abigail Spanberger is claiming victory. She leads her Republican challenger Nick Freitas by two points. Frietas has not conceded, and again votes remain to be counted.

Look here for more election results in the D.C. area.

U.S. House District 7 Virginia 100% reporting

NBC News has called Virginia’s 2nd Congressional District for Democrat Elaine Luria.

This district covers Chincoteague all the way down to the Virginia Beach area.

This was a rematch of the race two years ago when Luria beat Republican incumbent Scott Taylor.

Now, she has won again.

News4's Julie Carey reports on criticism that results from absentee and mail-in ballot totals were released so many hours after the polls closed, giving a false impression of how the Commonwealth was voting.

Live Election Results

Friday will be another busy day for election workers in Fairfax County, who have been processing and counting thousands of ballots.

Fairfax County election officials says there is a system in place to double check the postmark date.

“Taking every ballot that they receive and running it through their system twice to ensure it has a postmark on it,” Fairfax County Director of Elections Gary Scott said.

Since there are no close races in Fairfax County, final numbers are not expected to impact any outcomes.