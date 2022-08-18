gun violence

Man Killed in Shooting at Mall at Prince George's

The shooting happened Thursday afternoon at the mall in Hyattsville, Maryland

A man was killed in a shooting at the Mall at Prince George's in Hyattsville, Maryland, Thursday afternoon, police said.

The shooting happened during an apparent fight in the mall's food court, News4's Jackie Bensen reports. Hyattsville police, as well as the county police and fire departments were called to the scene at 3500 East West Highway a few minutes after 4 p.m.

Police do not believe it was a random act and said there is not an active threat.

Numerous police cruisers, ambulances and fire trucks responded to the scene at first, and a large police presence remained at about 5 p.m.

There is no word on a suspect or motive.

"The Mall at Prince George’s experienced a shooting incident this afternoon inside the mall," the mall said in a statement. "While this is an isolated incident, we are nonetheless troubled. We are thankful for the PGCPD’s prompt response. We will continue to work collaboratively with them on their investigation."

At least a couple dozen people were standing and sitting outside of the mall as police investigated the shooting.

"It was crazy, you know, I was with my fam and all that ... Then we see a bunch of people running, and I'm like, 'Hold on, a fight about to go down.' Wasn't no fight, man," one witness told News4.

No further information was immediately available.

Two teenage boys were arrested after a man was shot and killed inside the same mall in March. DaQuan Dockery, 22, died inside a store in the mall. Two 16-year-old boys were charged as adults.

