2 Teens Arrested in Deadly Shooting at Mall of Prince George's

Two teenage boys have been arrested and charged after a man was shot and killed inside a mall in Hyattsville, Maryland, on Friday.

DaQuan Dockery, 22, died inside a store at the Mall at Prince George's about 6:30 p.m., police said.

The teen suspects, both 16, were arrested in Washington, D.C., Wednesday morning, Prince George's County police said. They are both being charged as adults. Police did not name them or the exact charges they face.

Police are still investigating whether the teens knew Dockery. The motive also remains under investigation, but they believe a dispute led to the shooting, police said.

According to the Hyattsville police chief, a Prince George's County police officer who happened to be inside the mall at the time tried performing life-saving measures on DaQuan, but he could not save him.

Dockery's mother, Elizabeth Dockery, told News4 she last saw her 22-year-old son Friday morning. He was leaving to enjoy two days off from his job at Sweetgreen.

"He always told me that he loved me. Like always, that was a routine thing that we do," she said.

DaQuan, a graduate of Woodson High School, left behind two older brothers, a younger sister and his mother.

"I pray for my kids. They may not know that I pray for them, but I pray for them each and every day to and from their journey, wherever they may travel," the victim's mother said.

Hyattsville police have stepped up patrols inside and outside the mall.