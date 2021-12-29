UPS Driver Kidnapped, Packages Stolen in Brazen Atlanta Heist

Hijackers seized a UPS big rig, kidnapping its driver and stealing an untold number of packages, during a brazen heist Tuesday in Atlanta, authorities said.

The attack unfolded at about 3:30 a.m. EST when the UPS truck was stopped at a traffic light. That assailant then forced the UPS employee to drive to a secluded area where "the suspect, along with others, tied the victim up and stole cargo from the tractor trailer," according to an Atlanta police statement.

It wasn't until the 18-wheeler was reported overdue that the company used GPS to track down the truck and found "the driver, un-injured, inside the trailer" and called law enforcement at about 9:15 a.m., the police statement continued.

