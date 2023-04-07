Russia-Ukraine War

The Pentagon Is Reviewing the Alleged Leak of Classified U.S. Documents About Ukraine's War Effort and Military Strength

The documents were posted in recent days as photos on Twitter and Telegram

Muhammed Enes Yildirim/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The Pentagon is reviewing the possible leak of classified U.S. documents about Ukraine’s war effort and military strength, a Defense Department spokesperson said.

The documents, posted in recent days as photos on Twitter and Telegram, outline Ukraine’s military strength, the state of the conflict, casualty figures and the burn rate for HIMARS long-range rocket systems. Some of them carry a March 1 date.

“We are aware of the reports of social media posts, and the Department is reviewing the matter,” Pentagon spokesperson Sabrina Singh said in an email, without elaborating.

President Biden marked one year since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine with a speech during a visit to Poland.
We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

The New York Times first reported on the documents.

For more on this story, go to NBC News

This article tagged under:

Russia-Ukraine War
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
About NBC4 Washington Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us