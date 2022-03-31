Skippy Recalls Peanut Butter That May Contain Fragments of Stainless Steel

Skippy has voluntarily recalled over 161,000 pounds of peanut butter that "may contain a small fragment of stainless steel from a piece of manufacturing equipment," the company announced Wednesday.

Of the 9,353 cases, a limited number Skippy's Reduced Fat Creamy Peanut Butter Spread, Reduced Fat Chunky Peanut Butter Spread and Creamy Peanut Butter Blended With Plant Protein have been recalled with a specific code date.

Here are which peanut butter jars are recalled with their code date:

SKIPPY® Reduced Fat Creamy Peanut Butter, 40oz

Best if Used By MAY0423

Best if Used By MAY0523

SKIPPY® Reduced Fat Creamy Peanut Butter – Club, 2/40oz

Best if Used By MAY0523

SKIPPY® Reduced Fat Chunky Peanut Butter, 16.3oz

Best if Used By MAY0623

Best if Used By MAY0723

SKIPPY® Creamy Peanut Butter Blended With Plant Protein, 14oz

Best if Used By MAY1023

The code date can be found on top of the jar's lid, where it reads "Best If Used By," followed by a date.

The peanut butter was shipped to California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, North Carolina, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Oklahoma and Wisconsin.

Skippy noted that no other sizes, varieties or other packaging configurations of the brand's peanut butter are included in the recall. There have also been no consumer complaints associated with the recall thus far.

All retailers who sold the aforementioned peanut butter jars have been notified, Skippy said.

If a person has any of the recalled products, they should return it to their retailer for an exchange or call Skippy Foods Consumer Engagement at 1-866-475-4779 or visit the website at www.peanutbutter.com.