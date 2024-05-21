DC attorney general proposes juvenile justice changes as he says 92% of convicted youth reoffend

Preventing youth crime continues to be a top concern in D.C.

Attorney General Brian Schwalb, who is in charge of prosecuting juvenile cases, say more than 92% of juveniles convicted of serious crimes go on to get arrested again once they’re released.

Schwalb puts the blame on the D.C. Department of Youth Rehabilitation Services (DYRS), the agency charged with detaining and caring for juveniles after conviction.

“Almost every single one of the kids committed to DYRS care gets arrested again. That’s not acceptable. Nearly 50% of the kids who are committed to DYRS are subsequently convicted of committing an additional offense. This is not acceptable,” Schwalb said at a news conference Tuesday.

He proposed legislation aimed at holding Mayor Muriel Bowser’s administration accountable.

“I have become increasingly concerned about whether DYRS is providing sufficient supervision and intervention to ensure that committed young people do not re-offend,” Schwalb said.

The legislation would require DYRS to:

reform its supervision and intervention practices

strengthen the D.C. Superior Court’s authority to intervene

mandate permanent, independent oversight of the agency

“The legislation I'm proposing is specifically designed to improve public safety by reducing recidivism amongst juvenile offenders who have been prosecuted and convicted of committing the most serious violent offenses – youth who are in the deep end of the criminal justice system,” Schwalb said.

The legislation now goes to the D.C. Council for their consideration, and for public hearings.

Bowser’s office did not immediately comment.