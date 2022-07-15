Tesla Plans to Put Dine-In Movie Theater and Recharging Station in Hollywood

A longtime Hollywood restaurant is about to close and it appears one of the more controversial figures in the world may be moving his company in.

Shakey’s in Hollywood is set to close Tuesday and Tesla, led by Elon Musk, has filed plans with the city of LA to move in with a first of its kind 24 hour diner and electric vehicle charging station.

Many people know the Shakey’s on Santa Monica Boulevard that has been there for more than 50 years.

A company spokesperson told NBC4 that they didn’t want to leave but their owner sold, their lease was terminated and now the pizza place will close on Tuesday.

And it looks like Elon Musk and Tesla plan to move in.

In 2018 billionaire Elon Musk tweeted about his hope to put in an old school drive-in, rollerskates and rock restaurant at a Tesla supercharger location in LA.

Well now it seems his dream is kind of coming true.

"I used to come to Shakey’s all the time as a kid," said Christine Mendez, a Shakey's customer.

Shakey’s on Santa Monica Boulevard is closing and Tesla has filed paperwork to put in a 24 hour diner, electric vehicle charging stations, and a drive-in movie theater.

But they won’t show movies here. Tesla says, if approved, they’ll put two movie screens on this land which will show 30 minute features, which is just about long enough to charge your electric vehicle.

"We were approached unsolicited by Tesla," said Alex Massachi, whose family is selling the land to Tesla.

Massachi’s family owns the land here and they agreed to sell it to Tesla

"It’s great. It’s going to definitely enhance the area. I have another project under construction just across the street. Aune is also under construction and if I’m not going to develop this I’m happy that Tesla is taking it over," Massachi said. "We don’t like to sell but we’re excited about the project and the prospects."

However, not everyone is excited about this change.

"I’m not a fan of Elon," Mark Schmitt, who lives in the area, said. "I’m glad you told me. I’m glad you told me so that when it goes up, not to visit."

"I do support this project, I do," Gabriel Silva, a Los Angeles resident, said.

Silva’s lived in Los Angeles his whole life, he ate at Shakey’s for lunch, but he says he is ok with the closure.

"It’s a great location, it’s a great restaurant, it’s been here for decades but I think change is better," Silva said.

Regardless of opinions, change is on the way, when this longtime restaurants shuts down next week.

"I’m really truly going to miss this restaurant," said Christine Mendez, a Shakey's customer.

Massachi sits on a development committee with the city. He said permitting is still on going, design will take some time and it may be a few years before it’s completed.

As for Shakey’s, employees have the option to transfer after they close on Tuesday.