Multiple people killed, suspect dead following shooting at University of Nevada, Las Vegas

Police said a suspect was found dead Wednesday as officers responded to an active shooter at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

NBC News, citing two senior law enforcement officials, reported that multiple people were killed in the attack.

Earlier in the day, the university said on X, formerly Twitter, the shooter was at the Beam Hall, Frank and Estella Building, home of UNLV’s Lee Business School, and that police were responding to an additional report of shots fired at the nearby student union.

Las Vegas police posted on X that a suspect “has been located and is deceased” about 40 minutes after the initial alert was posted.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

“This is not a test,” the university wrote. “RUN-HIDE-FIGHT.”

An Associated Press reporter saw a team of SWAT officers with FBI insignia move as a group onto campus just before 1 p.m., soon after police reported the dead suspect.

University officials on social media urged anyone on campus to continue sheltering in place., saying: “This remains an active investigation.”

At an afternoon news conference, officials did not release the number of victims.

“We have no idea on the motive,” said Sheriff Kevin McMahill.

The shooting occurred in a city still scarred by one of the worst mass killings in U.S. history, the Oct. 1, 2017, mass shooting at the Mandalay Bay casino in Las Vegas, in which 60 were killed and hundreds more wounded. The UNLV campus is just over three miles from that location.