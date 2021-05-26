shooting

‘Multiple' Fatalities Reported in San Jose, California, Rail Yard Shooting

By NBC Bay Area staff

Police and sheriff's deputies responded to a shooting involving multiple fatalities in San Jose Wednesday morning at a Valley Transportation Authority yard north of downtown.

The incident involves multiple fatalities and multiple casualties, Santa Clara County sheriff's officials said, but they did not yet confirm how many. The shooter also died, officials said.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.
Locator map of where the shooting took place in San Jose.

U.S. & World

The day's top national and international news.

Amazon 3 hours ago

Amazon to Buy MGM, Studio Behind James Bond and ‘Shark Tank'

Memorial Day 50 mins ago

Do We Need to Wear Masks at an Outdoor Barbecue?

At about 6:35 a.m., police received multiple 911 calls about gunfire at the VTA yard, and units responded to the scene at Younger Avenue and San Pedro Street. Dozens of San Jose police and Santa Clara County sheriff's vehicles responded to the scene.

Sheriff's officials confirmed at about 8:10 a.m. the shooter was dead, but the cause of death was not immediately clear.

The sheriff's office at 70 W. Hedding St. in San Jose is serving as a reunification center for employees and families who may be looking for each other, sheriff's officials said.

No further details were immediately available.

This article tagged under:

shootingSan Jose
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Inequality in America Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us