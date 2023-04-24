Chester County

‘Jackass' Star Bam Margera Is a Wanted Man by Pa. State Police

Professional skateboarder and star of hit show 'Jackass' is wanted by Pennsylvania State Police after running into the woods after an alleged assault in Chester County

By Kaamil Jones

Getty Images

Pennsylvania State Police have issued an arrest warrant for reality TV star Brandon "Bam" Margera after he was allegedly involved in a physical altercation Sunday morning in Chester County.

State police Troop J announced the arrest warrant in a tweet:

Police said Monday troopers from the Avondale Station responded to the 400 block of Hickory Hill Road in Pocopson Township, Chester County, around 11 a.m. for a disturbance report.

After an investigation, police determined the "Jackass" and "Viva La Bam" star was involved in a physical altercation that left his victim with minor injuries.

Margera fled the scene into a wooded area before troopers arrived and has not been seen since, police said.

Police are asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact them at the non-emergency number 610-268-2022.

