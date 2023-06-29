Pedestrian deaths hit a 41-year high. Reckless driving and bigger cars may be to blame

The U.S. last year had the highest number of pedestrian fatalities since 1981, with 7,508 people killed by vehicles, according to a recent report by the Governors Highway Safety Association.

Pedestrian deaths have shot up 77% since 2010, according to the report, which was based on state government data. Last year, about 20 people a day were killed walking in the street. (Oklahoma did not report data because of a technical issue, but the state averages 92 pedestrian deaths a year, so last year’s total is likely even higher.) Road safety experts suggested several factors behind the trend: a pandemic-fueled increase in reckless driving, skyrocketing sales of trucks and larger vehicles and higher rates of people moving to suburbs with roads ill-suited for pedestrians.

Pam Shadel Fischer, senior director of external engagement at the Governors Highway Safety Association (GHSA), said the 41-year high signals a “crisis” in pedestrian safety.

“It has been getting worse every year,” Fischer said. “We’ve focused so much on making vehicles safer for the people inside, but we’ve sort of lost track of what we are doing for the folks outside vehicles to really address their safety.”

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com here.