Delta Passenger Accused of Trying to Open Door Wanted to Be Taped Sharing Views on Vaccine, Authorities Say

A Portland, Oregon, man allegedly tried to open the emergency door of a Delta Air Lines flight because he wanted people to videotape him sharing his thoughts on the COVID-19 vaccine, federal authorities said.

Michael Brandon Demarre, 32, was arrested and charged with threatening to interfere and interfering with a flight crew and attendants, according to a press release by the U.S. Attorney’s Office from the District of Oregon.

An affidavit alleges that Demarre tried to open an emergency exit on flight 1580 from Salt Lake City to Portland on Friday. Witnesses told Port of Portland Police Department officers that Demarre allegedly removed a plastic covering over the emergency exit handle and "pulled on the handle with his full body weight," the affidavit states.

A flight attendant told him to stop touching the handle and to move to the back of the aircraft, where he was restrained until the plane landed.

