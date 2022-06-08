Imperial County

Marine Corps Aircraft Crashes in Southern California

There were no immediate details about injuries or how many people were on board

By Brenda Gregorio-Nieto

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

A military aircraft based out of MCAS Miramar crashed in rural Imperial County east of San Diego Wednesday afternoon, according to authorities.

The MV-22B Osprey belonging to 3d Marine Aircraft Wing crashed near Glamis, CA, at around 1:30 p.m., the Naval Air Facility El Centro confirmed on their Facebook page. Military and first responders are at the scene.

There were no immediate details about injuries or how many people were on board.

A file image of an MV-22B Osprey similar to the one that reportedly crashed in Imperial County. Photo: Getty Images
Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

This article tagged under:

Imperial CountyMilitaryplane crash
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds LX News NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us