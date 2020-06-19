Louisville Mayor: Officer in Breonna Taylor Shooting to Be Fired

Louisville's mayor said Friday that one of three police officers involved in the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor will be fired.

Mayor Greg Fisher said interim Louisville police Chief Robert Schroeder has started termination proceedings for Officer Brett Hankison. Two other officers remain on administrative reassignment while the shooting is investigated.

Fischer said officials could not answer questions about the firing because of state law. He referred all questions to the Jefferson County attorney's office.

Taylor, who was black, was gunned down by officers who burst into her Louisville home using a no-knock warrant. The 26-year-old, who was studying to be a nurse, was shot eight times by officers conducting a narcotics investigation on March 13. No drugs were found at her home.

The criminal charges filed in the deaths of George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery are only a first step to justice, says Thandiwe Abdullah, a Black Lives Matter youth leader. But the teen says prosecuting the cops who shot Breonna Taylor will show the movement is more than just a fad.

Taylor's boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, was also in the home that night and fired at police. Walker was initially charged with attempted murder of a police officer, but that charge was dropped by prosecutors in May. Walker told police he didn't know who was coming into the home and that he thought he was acting in self-defense.

The two officers involved in the shooting were identified as Jon Mattingly and Myles Cosgrove. Mattingly was shot in the thigh and recovered.

The release of Walker's 911 call on May 28 marked the beginning of days of protests in Louisville, fueled by Taylor's death and the death of a black man in police custody in Minneapolis, George Floyd.

The city of Louisville last week banned the used of controversial “no-knock” warrants.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.