It cost less to shop now than a year ago

The latest economic numbers show that at least a few things are getting more affordable, but it might take a while for consumers to notice.

The reason? The cost of living was high, therefore, it will take a while before the bottom line changes all that much.

According to the Consumer Price Index, it costs less to shop now, than it did a year ago.

But according to college students Genevieve Larkin and Ryann Lucchesi -- they'll believe it when they see it on their receipts.

"I don't think we're quite there yet,” said Lucchesi.

Prices are down 24% year over year on eggs, 17% for lettuce, and tomatoes are 7% cheaper.

But business professor Robert Chapman Wood says it's understandable that shoppers haven't really noticed yet. After all, a year's worth of inflation set a very high bar.

"Everything, well not everything, but lots of things are notably higher than they were in 2020, and people still see that. It takes a while for people to note that," said Chapman Wood.

Also, not everything is seeing a price drop. Health insurance, televisions, airfare, and furniture are all cheaper year over year. But baked goods, like cookies and bread, are higher. Along with your PG&E bill, and a trip to Disneyland -- are all costing you more now.

The mixed bag means shoppers continue to count the nickels and dimes.

"Yeah, I'm more picky about what I would buy because like, this one thing is two hours of work, where it used to be one hour or so,” said Larkin.