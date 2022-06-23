GOP Lawmakers Sought Pardons After Capitol Riot, Former Trump Aides Say

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot on Thursday played recorded interviews of former President Donald Trump's aides saying that multiple Republican members of Congress requested pardons in the days after the violent riot at the Capitol.

Among those seeking pardons were Rep. Matt Gaetz, Rep. Mo Brooks, Rep. Scott Perry, Rep. Andy Biggs and Rep. Louie Gohmert, according to the testimony.

The testimony on pardons came after former top Justice Department officials testified Trump hounded the department to pursue his false election fraud claims, contacting the agency’s leader “virtually every day” and striving in vain to enlist the government’s top law enforcement officials in his desperate bid to stay in power.

During a House select committee hearing on the U.S. Capitol riot, Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., blasted Republican members of Congress who "[ignored] the top law enforcement officer in the country” to spread lies about the 2020 election.

