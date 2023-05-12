Ex-Marine Arrested on Felony Manslaughter Charge in Jordan Neely Subway Death

What to Know 30-year-old Jordan Neely died on a train at the Broadway-Lafayette station in Manhattan on May 1 after allegedly threatening passengers and being put into a chokehold by a rider; that rider, identified as 24-year-old Daniel Penny, was questioned by the NYPD and later released from custody

The medical examiner's office ruled Neely's death a homicide the next day, which incited a debate around whether the rider's actions were justified defense or vigilantism

Multiple protests have taken place in Manhattan since Neely's death and dozens arrested; the Manhattan district attorney's office said Penny will be charged with second-degree manslaughter

The 24-year-old Marine veteran seen on video putting Jordan Neely in a chokehold on the floor of an F train in Manhattan last week, resulting in his death, has surrendered to face a charge of second-degree manslaughter in a case that has prompted citywide protests and national controversy.

Daniel Penny turned himself in at a Lower Manhattan precinct Friday morning ahead of his anticipated arraignment in Manhattan Criminal Court later in the day. His lawyer Thomas Keniff, of firm Raiser & Kenniff, said the surrender was arranged at the request of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

"He did so voluntarily, and with the sort of dignity and integrity that is characteristic of his history of service to this grateful nation," Keniff said outside the 5th Precinct a short time later. "The case will now go to court and we expect an arraignment will occur this afternoon. The process will unfold from there."

Penny's attorneys have previously said the Marine veteran acted in self-defense and to protect fellow subway riders from a supposed perceived threat. They say he could "not have foreseen" Neely would die in the chokehold, and have called his death "the unfortunate result" of good Samaritan intervention. They also say he'll be absolved.

Neely's family has said the 24-year-old's statements amount to a confession.

They've been calling for criminal charges since the city medical examiner's office declared the case a homicide a day after Neely's death, and hours after Penny was released from questioning by the NYPD in connection with the case.

Sources said Bragg's decision to charge Penny was made in consultation with the NYPD before presenting the case to a grand jury. A spokesperson for the police department didn't return requests for comment. Second-degree manslaughter is a felony and applies in cases where someone either recklessly causes the death of another or intentionally causes or assists in a person's suicide.

The expected court filing comes 11 days after Neely's death on May 1 and amid mounting public pressure over accountability following the medical examiner's determination. It wasn't clear if Bragg's office intended to pursue charges against two other people seen restraining Neely in that video or if those people had yet been identified.

Witnesses had reported Neely, a homeless man with a lengthy criminal record and a history of mental illness, was aggressive toward other riders on a train at the Broadway-Lafayette station in SoHo. He had been shouting at passengers, witnesses said, yelling that he was hungry and didn't care if he died. The 30-year-old had been on a special city homeless watch list, considered a potential risk to himself and others.

Witnesses also said Neely hadn't physically attacked anyone before Penny moved to subdue him. Penny was questioned by the NYPD that day and released. Then came the autopsy findings.

Multiple protests have taken place in Manhattan since Neely's death, with dozens arrested. Protesters again ratcheted up the volume Thursday, after learning of the looming charges. More demonstrations are expected Friday.

Earlier this week, Mayor Eric Adams, who had been accused by some of not weighing in substantially enough, formally addressed Neely's death in a public address.

The Democrat forcefully declared Neely "shouldn't have died" -- while carefully towing a line between acknowledging the loss, and the ensuing tensions, and appearing to ascribe any sort of responsibility.

"One of our own is dead," Adams said, empathizing with the emotional intensity coursing through the city over the case. "A Black man, Black like me -- a man named Jordan, the name I gave my son, a New Yorker who struggled with tragedy, trauma and mental illness, a man whose last words were to cry for help, a man named Jordan Neely."

Adams said his death is yet another indication the mental health system needs an overhaul to better protect those who, like Neely, he says fall through the cracks and "disappear into the shadows."

On Thursday, Adams again sidestepped when asked his view of whether what happened aboard the subway train was criminal.

"If this case goes to trial, I don’t want to talk about changing venues, tainted with the police," the Democratic mayor said.

As for Neely's death itself, Adams added, "We need to make sure we prevent these things from happening. That is within my span of control."

Jennifer Vazquez, Andrew Siff and Tracie Strahan contributed to this report.