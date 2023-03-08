Animals

Arizona Homeowner Finds Bobcat Lounging in Dog's Bed After Returning Home From Work

The family dog, named Squeakers, was found injured on Tuesday, but is being treated by a Tucson veterinary clinic.

By Kayla Galloway

A bobcat lounges on a dog bed in San Manuel home. The homeowner, who found it upon returning from work, suspects it entered through an unlocked doggie door. The bobcat escaped before an Arizona Game & Fish Department officer arrived.
Arizona Game & Fish Department

An Arizona homeowner found an unexpected four-legged intruder inside their home on Monday after returning home from work.

Photos shared by the Arizona Game and Fish Department show a bobcat lounging in a dog bed inside the San Manuel home on Monday.

The homeowner believes the big cat entered the home through an unlocked dog door.

When an officer arrived at the home, the bobcat had already escaped, the agency said on Twitter.

The family dog, named Squeakers, was found injured on Tuesday, but is being treated by a Tucson veterinary clinic.

Bobcats are commonly seen in Arizona, at all elevations, the agency says. However, the big cats are more prevalent in the Sonoran desert, rimrock and chaparral areas.

Wildlife officials in Arizona say bobcats rarely attack humans, though are predatory toward animals.

The felines are considered carnivorous and eat small mammals and birds.

"Bobcats are most active around sunset and sunrise, and it is not uncommon to find one napping under a shrub in a brushy backyard," the agency said.

If you come across a bobcat, wildlife officials advise scaring off the animal with loud noises or spraying a hose.

"Bobcats are not considered a threat to human safety except in rare cases when they have rabies or are extremely aggressive," the deparment said.

For more information on wildlife safety in Arizona, click here.

