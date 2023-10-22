Antony Blinken ‘hopeful' more hostages will be released but skeptical of Hamas

Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday praised the recent release of an American mother and daughter held hostage by Hamas, but expressed skepticism over the militant group’s recent statement that they were ready to release two more hostages.

In an interview on NBC News’ “Meet the Press,” host Kristen Welker asked Blinken: “Hamas has come out with a statement saying they are prepared to release two more hostages. What can you tell us about that? Do you see this as a credible offer coming from this terrorist organization?”

Blinken said the U.S. is “engaged with different partners in the region, sending clear messages about the need to immediately and unconditionally release all of the hostages” and it was “gratifying” to see the release of Judith Raanan and her daughter, Natalie, on Friday after they were taken hostage by Hamas during the militants' Oct. 7 attack on Israel.

"We're hopeful that more [will be] released. But the bottom line is this: They need to be released. Each and every one of them. Now. Unconditionally," he said.

