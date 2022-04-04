‘You're Not Going to Die': Woman Says She Consoled 12-Year-Old Girl Shot in Prince George's

A woman says she comforted a 12-year-old girl who was shot at an apartment complex in Camp Springs, Maryland, on Sunday and used a tablecloth to try to stop the bleeding.

The girl was shot at the complex in the 6200 block of Maxwell Drive just after 6 p.m., police said.

A woman, who did not want to be identified, told News4 she ran to help when she saw the young girl laying in the grass bleeding.

"I ran inside my house. I grabbed my tablecloth - it's the only thing I could see at the time - and I wrapped her up in the tablecloth. And I was just consoling her. I was rubbing her head, I was telling her, 'It's going to be OK.' She kept saying, 'I don't want to die. I don't want to die.' I said, 'You're not going to die.'"

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The girl appeared to be shot in the back, the woman said.

"I never thought in my 29 years of life that I would see, up close and personal, a child laying on the grass with a bullet hole in their back," the woman said. "It was really, really sad to see."

Nicholas Bell said he saw some young people coming out of a building at the complex and the girl was the last one to leave.

"It seemed like she was favoring her side when she was coming out," Bell said. "Just was favoring her side, then continued to walk and collapsed over there."

She was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.

Police are investigating whether the shooting was intentional or some sort of accident.

Stay with NBCWashington.com on this developing story.