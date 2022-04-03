Girl Shot, Injured in Prince George's County: Police

A girl was shot and injured Sunday evening in Prince George’s County, Maryland, police said.
Officers responded at about 6:20 p.m. to the report of a shooting at the 6200 block of Maxwell Dr. in Camp Springs and found the girl with a gunshot wound, authorities confirmed to News4.
She was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, police said. Her age was not released.
Police have not provided information on a suspect. More details were not immediately available.
