Girl Shot, Injured in Prince George's County: Police

She was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.

By Clara Garcia

A girl was shot and injured Sunday evening in Prince George’s County, Maryland, police said. 

Officers responded at about 6:20 p.m. to the report of a shooting at the 6200 block of Maxwell Dr. in Camp Springs and found the girl with a gunshot wound, authorities confirmed to News4. 

She was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, police said. Her age was not released. 

Police have not provided information on a suspect. More details were not immediately available. 

