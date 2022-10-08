Women's March Rallying for Reproductive Rights in DC

The "Women's Wave" demonstration, organized by the Women's March, takes place Saturday nationally and in D.C.’s Folger Park. The group says the action is meant to rally supporters of reproductive rights and racial justice.

Participants are expected to start gathering at 11 a.m. in Folger Park on D Street SE between Second and Third streets SE, hold a rally at noon and march at 1 p.m., info from the Women's March says.

“The #WomensWave is coming for EVERY anti-abortion politician, no matter where they live. Today we march,” the executive director of Women’s March, Rachel O’Leary Carmona tweeted.

Lea Delara is set to emcee the event and introduce performers Biianco, Milck and Autumn Rowe. Organizers include the groups UltraViolet, All Above All, the National Women’s Law Center and the American Federation of Teachers.

There are 450 marches planned on Saturday in all 50 states, according to Women’s March.

“Women and activists across the country have never felt more urgency to turn up and speak out against the political forces that have banned their rights to make life-changing decisions about their own bodies,” Carmona, said in a press release. “We are fired up to elect more women and pro-choice candidates around the country into office who will protect reproductive freedoms and reject proposals aimed at restricting abortions."

