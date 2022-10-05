Women's March Organizing ‘Women's Wave' Marches in DC, Nationally

The Women's March has "Women's Wave" demonstrations planned in D.C. and across the country on Saturday, Oct. 8, a month before midterm elections. The group says the action is meant to rally supporters of reproductive rights and racial justice.

“Women and activists across the country have never felt more urgency to turn up and speak out against the political forces that have banned their rights to make life-changing decisions about their own bodies,” the executive director of Women’s March, Rachel Carmona, said in a press release. “We are fired up to elect more women and pro-choice candidates around the country into office who will protect reproductive freedoms and reject proposals aimed at restricting abortions."

Participants are expected to start gathering at 11 a.m. in Folger Park on D Street SE between Second and Third streets SE, hold a rally at noon and march at 1 p.m., info from the Women's March says. Lea Delara is set to emcee the event and introduce performers Biianco, Milck and Autumn Rowe.

Organizers include the groups UltraViolet, All Above All, the National Women’s Law Center and the American Federation of Teachers.

Marches are planned the same day in cities across the U.S., the Women's March site says.