Woman Shot, Killed in Prince George’s County: Police

A woman remembered as a kind person and caring mother was shot and killed inside a home in Landover Hills, Maryland, police said.

Prince George's County Police officers responded to a call about a shooting about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday to a home on the 7400 block of Varnum Street.

Officers found the woman suffering from a gunshot wound inside the home, police said. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police officers brought at least six forensic vans and investigated the scene overnight. They found bullet holes in the windows of the house and a black SUV that was later towed from the scene.

Police are investigating whether the shooting was random or targeted. There are currently no suspects.

Two neighbors looked visibly shaken as they left for work the morning after the shooting, but remembered the victim warmly.

Police have not yet released the victim's name.