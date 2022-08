A woman was rescued Saturday after driving into the Anacostia River.

D.C. Fire and EMS were called to the 1300 block of Canal Street in Southeast D.C.

Police said when the woman was rescued, she was outside of the vehicle. Crews could be seen removing the upside down car from the river.

One person at the scene was taken into custody, but it is unclear if the arrest was connected to the crash.

News4 has reached out to D.C. police for more information.