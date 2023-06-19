Woman found stabbed to death in Arlington apartment building

A woman was found stabbed to death in an apartment building in Arlington, Virginia, early Monday, authorities said. A man was detained, and police said there was no ongoing threat to the public.

The woman, whose name was not immediately released, was found dead at the Terwilliger Place apartments in the 3400 block of Washington Boulevard. Officers responded just before 5 a.m.

The woman was pronounced dead on the scene.

Arlington police spokeswoman Ashley Savage would not comment on what may have led up to the killing but said it was not random.

“The deceased and the male subject are known to one another, however we’re still investigating the circumstances of the incident,” she said.

A number of police were in the block, which is close to the restaurants, stores and offices of the Clarendon area. Building residents were still not able to use the lobby or elevator as of 11 a.m.

Forensics team members could be seen with bags of evidence.

Terwilliger Place offers affordable apartments with preference given to veterans, according to the website of the building and its developer.

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story.