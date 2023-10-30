Woman attacked neighbor with boxcutter in Southwest DC: police

A woman attacked her neighbor with a boxcutter during an argument in Southwest D.C. on Friday morning, authorities say. The victim’s 6-year-old son received what police called a minor injury.

Lateasa Hill, 43, and the woman got into an argument that turned physical in the 900 block of Sixth Street SW, police said Sunday. Officers arrived at about 7:35 a.m. and found the woman "suffering from multiple stab and laceration wounds to her body," police said.

The victim's child received what police called a "minor laceration wound."

The woman was taken to a hospital, where she was in stable condition. The 6-year-old was treated on the scene and released to a family member.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Hill fled the scene, was found nearby and was charged with assault with intent to kill.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story.