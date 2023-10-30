Crime and Courts

Woman attacked neighbor with boxcutter in Southwest DC: police

A woman is charged with assault with intent to kill after the attack on Sixth Street SW on Friday morning, police said

By Taylor Edwards

Police lights
Getty Images

A woman attacked her neighbor with a boxcutter during an argument in Southwest D.C. on Friday morning, authorities say. The victim’s 6-year-old son received what police called a minor injury.

Lateasa Hill, 43, and the woman got into an argument that turned physical in the 900 block of Sixth Street SW, police said Sunday. Officers arrived at about 7:35 a.m. and found the woman "suffering from multiple stab and laceration wounds to her body," police said.

The victim's child received what police called a "minor laceration wound."

The woman was taken to a hospital, where she was in stable condition. The 6-year-old was treated on the scene and released to a family member.

Hill fled the scene, was found nearby and was charged with assault with intent to kill.

This article tagged under:

Crime and CourtsWashington DCSouthwest DC
