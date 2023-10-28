Juvenile in critical condition after shooting in Penn Quarter

A juvenile is in critical condition after he was shot in Northwest D.C. on Saturday, police say.

The victim was shot outside on the 600 block of D Street NW, across 7th Street, in the Penn Quarter area, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

He was taken to a hospital in critical condition. His exact age was not immediately provided.

Police also did not share a suspect description.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

The scene of the shooting is just a few blocks away from Capital One Arena, where the Washington Wizards were playing their season home opener.

Authorities did not say if the gunfire had any connection to the game.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.