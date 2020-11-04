Woman, 3 Men Stabbed After Fight Blocks From White House, DC Police Say

A woman and three men were stabbed blocks from the White House early Wednesday morning following election night, D.C. police say.

The four adults injured were in an altercation with three suspects near the intersection of 14th Street and New York Avenue Northwest around 2:30 a.m., police say.

The victims were taken to a D.C. hospital for treatment, police say. Their injuries are not considered life-threatening, police say.

Police are still searching for the three suspects.

D.C. police said the victims identified themselves as members of a far-right group that supports President Donald Trump. A video circulating on social media appears to show people claiming to be members of the Proud Boys scuffling with others, then discussing their injuries.

News4 is working to learn more about the victims.

It's not clear if the stabbing has any connection to demonstrations during election night. The crime scene is a few blocks east of the White House and about six blocks away from Black Lives Matter Plaza, the center of D.C.'s largest election night demonstration.

D.C. leaders had ramped up security around Election Day. All D.C. police officers are scheduled to be on the streets Wednesday following the election.

