Winter Storm to Dump Heavy Snow, Sleet, Freezing Rain in DC Area Thursday

A winter storm rolling over the D.C. area throughout Thursday is forecast to unload inches of heavy snow, sleet and rain.

Wintry precipitation began coming down in D.C., Maryland and Virginia early Thursday and the storm is forecast to stick around until Friday morning, Storm Team4 says.

A winter storm warning will be in effect for most of the D.C. area until 6 a.m. Friday, the National Weather Service says. St. Mary’s and Calvert counties will have a winter weather advisory. Here's a full list of weather alerts.

Hazardous, slippery road conditions are possible through the morning and evening commuting hours, the National Weather Service says.

With temperatures below freezing, frozen precipitation is likely to stick to the sidewalks and roads. Highs on Thursday will be around 29-33°.

Anne Arundel, Arlington, Charles, Culpeper, Fairfax, Fauquier, Loudoun and Prince William county public schools will be closed with no virtual learning Thursday. D.C., Montgomery County and Prince George’s public schools will be all-virtual.

Federal offices in the D.C. area will also be closed, the U.S. Office of Personal Management said in a tweet Wednesday.

Everyone can expect mostly wet snow and some sleet through the morning.

From D.C. south and east, sleet and rain are set to mix in after noon.

North and west of D.C., expect mostly snow.

Storm Team4 is tracking a dry pocket that could bring a break during evening hours, but then the storm is expected to return as light rain or snow first thing Friday morning.

Most of the D.C. metro area should expect a general 2-4 inches with the lower end numbers being in D.C., southern Prince George’s and Charles counties.

The western and northern suburbs of Fairfax, Arlington and Montgomery counties will end up in the 3-6 inch range.

Southern Maryland may barely see an inch.

The wildcard in all this is how much sleet, rain or even freezing rain mix into the downpours. That could strongly affect snow totals, Storm Team4 says.

Iciness is a major concern on Friday morning as temperatures get back below freezing. This may be the most difficult time for travel, Storm Team4 says.

Over Friday morning, snow and sleet will come to an end with little extra accumulation, setting up a cold but dry weekend.

