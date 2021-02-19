Beware Icy Roads as Winter Storm Continues South of DC

Icy, slippery roads and sidewalks are a big concern in the D.C. area Friday following a gloomy winter storm that poured sleet and caused hundreds of crashes and spinouts.

While some of Thursday’s precipitation melted through late afternoon, when the sun went down, much of it turned back to ice.

That refreeze is the troublemaker for anyone heading out Friday. Watch out for a glaze of ice on untreated surfaces and slippery roads amid below-freezing temperatures.

Periods of sleet, freezing rain and some snow will continue Friday morning. The wintry mix will be steadiest and last longest from the D.C. metro area to areas south.

Winter storm warnings are now in effect for areas were south of D.C. because of ice concerns, including Calvert, Charles, Stafford, Spotsylvania and St. Mary's counties until early Friday. The rest of the area is under a winter weather advisory. Here's a full list of weather alerts.

WEATHER ALERT: FREEZING RAIN and sleet this morning in Southern Maryland. Icy roads still possible across the rest of the @nbcwashington area as well. Be like the Eagles and Take It Easy this morning. pic.twitter.com/7xBwWO80At — Chuck Bell (@ChuckBell4) February 19, 2021

D.C. Public Schools will begin virtual and in-person learning two hours late. Prince George's will open school buildings two hours late. Arlington, Fairfax and Montgomery are among many that will only do online learning Friday.

Here's a full list of closures and delays.

As highs reach the mid-30s, ice and slush will begin to melt away later.

If you’re over winter, there’s good news. Gray, wet weather is on its way out, and the weekend forecast is looking up.

The storm will be out of D.C. early and exit southern Maryland by about noon Friday, Storm Team4 says.

It didn't snow for too long in Northern Virginia, but it was enough to leave behind a mess of snow and ice. Northern Virginia Bureau Reporter Drew Wilder shows how people are dealing with this latest blast of wintry weather.

Some peeks of sunshine are possible Friday afternoon. Layer up against breezy, cold air.

Mostly sunny skies will brighten up your weekend. It will be dry, but cold, with highs no warmer than the low to mid-30s.

