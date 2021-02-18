Vehicles Crash, Spinout Across DC Area Amid Winter Storm

An SUV overturned on Interstate 95 Thursday morning and dozens of other drivers crashed, spun out or broke down in the D.C. area as a winter storm created risky driving conditions.

A black SUV lost control on I-95 in Prince William County, flipping into its side and crashing into a sign for Quantico National Cemetery on the wrong side of the guard rail. No one was injured, Virginia State Police said.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Maryland State troopers responded to six crashes, six disabled vehicles and more than two dozen other calls before 6 a.m. They expected to respond to more.

“Please make an effort to stay off the roads today,” Maryland State Police said.

Interstate 270 was one crash hot spot. Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesperson Pete Piringer reported several crashes between Middlebrook Road and Watkins Mill Road.

Piringer said that if your vehicle starts sliding on ice, don't hit the accelerator or breaks. Gently steer into the direction of the skid to help regain control of your car.

NOTE: If your car starts sliding on ice, DO NOT hit the accelerator. Remove your foot from the gas & don't hit the brakes. Steer gently in the direction of the skid. EXAMPLE *If the rear of your car is sliding to the right, then turn the steering wheel to the right & vice versa. pic.twitter.com/uaBt4EKp09 — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) February 13, 2021

Massive fleets of plows and trucks were deployed to clear accumulating snow or slush and treat roads. You can track many of them online in D.C., Virginia and Maryland.

A winter storm warning is in effect until early Friday morning for snow, sleet and freezing rain that could cause slippery and icy roads.

Any wet spot on the road could be ice, Storm Team4 Meteorologist Chuck Bell says. Maryland and Virginia authorities have warned people to stay off the roads if possible.