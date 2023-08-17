Where to watch Spain vs. England in the Women's World Cup final around DC

It all comes down to Spain and England.

Both teams made it to the Women's World Cup final for the first time and are preparing to battle it out at 6 a.m. ET Sunday after weeks of heart-pounding matches and early morning watch parties at D.C. bars.

Plenty of D.C. bars will open early Sunday to pour coffee and beer, plus serve snacks, while you watch the battle for the FIFA Women’s World Cup trophy

If you’re missing Team USA in this final, you can relive the glory at the National Archives Museum. The trophy that Team USA brought home in 2019 is on display in the exhibit All American: The Power of Sports through Aug. 29.

Want to watch the Women’s World Cup game in D.C., but don’t know where? We got you!

Women's World Cup final 2023 watch parties in D.C.

As You Are

📍500 8th Street Southeast Washington, D.C. 20003

🔗Details

Show up at 4 a.m. Saturday for the third place match or at 6 a.m. Sunday for the final at this inclusive, queer-owned bar and café.

Atlas Navy Yard Brewery & Tap Room

📍 1201 Half St SE, Washington, DC 20003

🔗 Details

The brewery is set to open at 6 a.m. on Sunday so you can order pizza and beer while watching the match with sound on.

Franklin Hall

📍 1348 Florida Ave NW, Washington, D.C.

🔗 Details

Need coffee for the Women’s World Cup final? Franklin Hall will open at 5:30 a.m. with caffeine and sound on.

The Midlands Beer Garden

📍3333 Georgia Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC

🔗Details

Pitcher and bucket specials plus breakfast will fuel your early morning watch parties. The beer garden welcomes families and dogs in the garden area. Midlands is offering a $30 package that gets you coffee, a beer and breakfast starting at 5:30 a.m.

