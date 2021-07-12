Washington Monument Reopening to the Public Wednesday

The National Park Service will reopen the Washington Monument to the public Wednesday.

The monument has been closed since January.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

All visitors are required to wear masks inside the monument whether they are vaccinated or not.

The monument will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week.

Tickets are available online beginning at 10 a.m. the day before the desired visit, and each ticket is for up to four people in a group. There is a $1 fee for each ticket.

The monument also was closed from March to October in 2020 due to the pandemic.