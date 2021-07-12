Washington Monument

Washington Monument Reopening to the Public Wednesday

By Matthew Stabley

A person sitting under a group of trees near the Washington Monument in Washington May 3.
Caroline Brehman/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

The National Park Service will reopen the Washington Monument to the public Wednesday.

The monument has been closed since January.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

All visitors are required to wear masks inside the monument whether they are vaccinated or not.

capitol riot Jan 11

Washington Monument Tours Suspended Due to Threats; National Mall Closures Possible

Washington Monument Oct 1, 2020

Washington Monument Reopens With Safety Precautions

The monument will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week.

Tickets are available online beginning at 10 a.m. the day before the desired visit, and each ticket is for up to four people in a group. There is a $1 fee for each ticket.

The monument also was closed from March to October in 2020 due to the pandemic.

This article tagged under:

Washington Monument
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Inequality in America Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us