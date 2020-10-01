Washington Monument

Washington Monument Reopens With Safety Precautions

By NBC Washington Staff

The Washington Monument reopens Thursday with coronavirus safety precautions in place.

After a six-month closure due to the pandemic, the monument will reopen with new safety precautions and cleaning procedures.

The new procedures include a reduced elevator capacity, a face mask requirement and daily midday closures for cleaning, according to the National Park Service.

Local

Charles County 2 hours ago

Woman Working at 7-Eleven Fatally Shot in Waldorf

Washington DC 8 hours ago

DC Residents Concerned After Mail-In Ballots Left in Unsecured Mailbox

Tickets for the monument will only be available here in order to promote social distancing at the site. Each ticket will cost a non-refundable fee of $1.50.

The National Park Service says visitors should reserve their tickets a day before their visit to the monument.

The monument will be open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

This article tagged under:

Washington Monumentcoronaviruscovid19reopening
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Inequality in America Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds U.S. & World Health NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us