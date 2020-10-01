Washington Monument Reopens With Safety Precautions

The Washington Monument reopens Thursday with coronavirus safety precautions in place.

After a six-month closure due to the pandemic, the monument will reopen with new safety precautions and cleaning procedures.

The new procedures include a reduced elevator capacity, a face mask requirement and daily midday closures for cleaning, according to the National Park Service.

Tickets for the monument will only be available here in order to promote social distancing at the site. Each ticket will cost a non-refundable fee of $1.50.

The National Park Service says visitors should reserve their tickets a day before their visit to the monument.

The monument will be open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.