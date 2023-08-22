Virginia teen found dead in car from carbon monoxide poisoning, not an overdose

A 16-year-old found dead inside a car in Fairfax County in June was killed by carbon monoxide poisoning, according to his autopsy, and not from an overdose as police initially reported.

Rey Maldonado and another teenager were found unconscious and “foaming at the mouth” in a vehicle in a parking lot in the 5700 block of Columbia Pike on Sunday, June 25, according to a release from Fairfax County police. The parking lot is near Bailey's Crossroads.

The officers performed CPR and administered multiple doses of Narcan, the overdose-reversal drug.

Rescue crews took them to a hospital, where Maldonado died. The other teen was in critical condition.

Officers said the death was a drug overdose the next day.

At a vigil following Maldonado’s death, his friends and family members said they never knew him to use drugs. An autopsy later determined Maldonado died of carbon monoxide poisoning.

Police have not released the age or additional information about the second teenager. They plan to release additional details on the carbon monoxide poisoning on Tuesday.

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for more updates.