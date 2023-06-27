16-year-old dead, teen critical from overdose inside vehicle in Fairfax Co.

A 16-year-old is dead, and another teenager is in critical condition after overdosing on opioids Sunday evening in Fairfax County, Virginia, police say.

Officers found the two teens unconscious and “foaming at the mouth” inside a vehicle at a parking lot in the 5700 block of Columbia Pike at about 7:20 p.m., according to a release from the Fairfax County Police. The parking lot is near Bailey's Crossroads.

Drug overdose leaves one deceased and one hospitalizedhttps://t.co/YUigMm3yDx pic.twitter.com/k9gryWGM7g — Fairfax County Police (@FairfaxCountyPD) June 26, 2023

The officers performed CPR and administered multiple doses of Narcan, the overdose-reversal drug.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Rescue crews took them to the hospital, where one of the teenagers died and the other remains in critical condition.

Their identities were not immediately released.

Police ask that anyone with information contact them at 703-246-7800 or anonymously at 1-866-411-TIPS.

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for more updates.