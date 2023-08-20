Teens accused of stealing golf cart at gunpoint

Three teenagers stole a golf cart from a group of golfers at gunpoint in Reston, Virginia, Wednesday night, police said.
Hidden Creek Country Club is a hidden gem nestled in the heart of Reston not far from the town center, but Wednesday about 8 p.m., the group of teens approached golfers on the ninth hole, police said. One pulled out a gun.
The teens took off in a golf cart with the clubs in it.
Earlier in the evening, a golf course employee came across the teens near the clubhouse and suspected them of stealing golf carts. During an argument with the teens, one of them showed a gun, police said.
A police helicopter spotted a group of teens with a dog, but they disappeared into the woods.
Then on Saturday, a 14-year-old, a 16-year-old and an 18-year-old were charged with robbery and gun charges.
Detectives executing a search warrant found four guns, ammunition and drugs.
