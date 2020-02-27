Local
Virginia

Virginia Senate Advances Two Proposed Gun Control Measures

The measures would require gun owners to report lost or stolen weapons and strengthen child protection rules

By Associated Press

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Virginia Senate has advanced two pieces of Gov. Ralph Northam's proposed gun-control measures after previously rejecting them.

The Senate voted Wednesday to advance legislation that would require gun owners to report to police any lost or stolen firearms and to toughen the penalty for leaving a loaded, unsecured firearm in a reckless manner that endangers a child.

Northam's office agreed to water down both measures in order to to win support of some Democrats who rejected earlier versions.

Local

coronavirus 13 mins ago

How the DC Government Plans to Keep You Safe as Coronavirus Spreads

Virginia legislature 1 hour ago

Virginia Lawmakers Send LGBTQ Protections Bill to Governor

Northam initially wanted to make it a felony to leave an unsecured firearm around a child. The new version keeps the penalty as misdemeanor, albeit a more serious one than what's in current law.

The Senate also changed legislation to give gun owners 48 hours instead of 24 hours to report stolen or lost guns. a change sought by Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax.

Lawmakers are set to give final passage in coming days to seven out of eight gun-control bills backed by Northam. The Senate has already killed legislation to ban the sale of assault weapons.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

VirginiaVirginia gun laws
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Real Estate Weather Changing Climate Videos U.S. & World Investigations NBC4 Responds The Scene Sports Capital Games Health Tech First Read — DMV Community Harris' Heroes Vote: Polls & Trivia Traffic
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us