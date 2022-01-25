Virginia Gov. Youngkin Promotes Tip Email for Parents to Report Schools

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin is promoting an email address where parents can send their concerns and complaints about teachers and schools.

The governor explained the purpose of the new email address, helpeducation@governor.virginia.gov, during an interview with conservative radio host John Fredericks.

"….for parents to send us any instances where they feel that their fundamental rights are being violated, where their children are not being respected, where there are inherently divisive practices in their schools," Youngkin said.

Youngkin said the complaints will be catalouged and problems rooted out.

Parents whose children are defying local school districts' mask mandates are already using it to record complaints. Youngkin previously issued an executive order lifting the statewide school mask mandate, but several school districts have filed suit against him, saying the order is unconstitutional and endangers children.

On Monday, Loudoun County parent Heather Jermacans blasted school administrators when they isolated her children after they came to class without a mask.

"No! I'm not picking my child up. She has an IEP and I will call my lawyer next," Jermacans said via a video phone call to her daughter's school administrators.

Jermacams said Tuesday that she and her sister, whose kids also attended school unmasked, plan to register complaints through Youngkin’s new parent email portal.

"They are being segregated. They are in a room. They don’t go outside for breaks," she said. "I can’t even explain the stories they come home with and it's only been two days."

Loudoun County's NAACP President Michelle Thomas questioned why a new mechanism would be needed when parents can turn to the Attorney General’s civil rights division with concerns.

"This tip line has to be for everybody not just for his supporters, right?" she said.

Singer John Legend took to social media to urge Black parents to flood the email address with complaints quote "about our history being silenced."

Legend was referring to Youngkin's controversial opposition to critical race theory, though it’s not part of any public school curriculum.

Youngkin issued an executive order within hours of his inauguration banning critical race theory in schools.