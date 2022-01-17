FAQ: What to Know About Youngkin Lifting the School Mask Mandate

New Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin issued an executive order on his first day in office lifting the K-12 school mask mandate, saying that parents must be allowed to choose whether their children wear masks. The order comes as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations soar.

Administrators for a number of school districts in Northern Virginia said students will still be expected to wear masks to reduce the spread of the virus.

Youngkin, a Republican former business executive who won by less than 2 points, has promised a new approach to the pandemic. He has encouraged vaccination but opposed vaccine and mask mandates, emphasizing personal choice.

Here’s what Youngkin’s executive order says, what individual school districts say they'll do and some answers to big questions.

What Does Youngkin’s Executive Order on Masks in Schools Say?

Executive Order Number Two, issued on Jan. 15, 2022, says the parents of elementary and secondary school students “may elect for their children not to be subject to any mask mandate in effect at the child’s school or educational program.” It also applies to “school-based early childcare.”

“No parent electing that a mask mandate should not apply to his or her child shall be required to provide a reason or make any certification concerning their child’s health or education,” the order says.

“A child whose parent has elected that he or she is not subject to a mask mandate should not be required to wear a mask under any policy implemented by a teacher,” the order continues.

School districts should “marshal any resources available” to improve ventilation, inspection, testing and more.

The order makes a number of arguments about children’s use of masks, including that children wear masks incorrectly; that kids’ masks can collect “bacteria and parasites;” that they delay language development and that they increase feelings of isolation.

Go here to read the full text of the order.

Overall, the order conflicts with Virginia law that requires school districts to follow U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines on mitigating the spread of COVID. The guidelines recommend masks for all students and staff in schools.

When Does Youngkin’s Executive Order on the School Mask Mandate Go Into Effect?

It goes into effect at midnight, Monday, Jan. 24 and will be in effect until further notice.

Which Northern Virginia School Districts Say They Will Keep Their Mask Mandate in Place?

Many school districts in Northern Virginia have said they will continue to require students and staff to wear masks. Some said they will still require masks through this week before reviewing Youngkin's order and making any new decisions.

Arlington Public Schools: The school system says it will continue to require all staff and students to wear masks inside on school grounds and on buses, "as part of our layered approach to safety."

Alexandria City Public Schools: "Alexandria City Public Schools (ACPS) will continue to abide by the health and safety guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the Alexandria Health Department (AHD) and continue to require all individuals to wear masks that cover the nose and mouth in ACPS schools, facilities and buses."

Fairfax County Public Schools: "FCPS continues to require universal mask wearing in alignment with CDC guidance. Our layered prevention strategies have proven effective in keeping transmission rates low in our schools." Superintendent Scott Brabrand said officials are reviewing Youngkin's order and will share any updates as needed.

Fauquier County Public Schools: Masks are still required through at least this week School officials said they will evaluate next steps at a meeting on Jan. 20.

Fredericksburg City Public Schools: The school system says it will continue to require all students, staff and visitors wear masks inside schools and on buses "Layered prevention strategies have been successful in reducing the spread of COVID-19 in our schools which has allowed us to provide in-person learning that is required by Virginia law."

Loudoun County Public Schools: Masks will be required when school opens on Tuesday, Jan. 18, and for the remainder of the week as Youngkin's order takes effect on Monday, Jan. 24. School officials said they will review the updated guidance from Youngkin's office, the Virginia Department of Education and the Virginia Department of Health and provide new information to LCPS families and staff on Wednesday, Jan. 19.

Manassas City Public Schools: The school system will continue to require masks in alignment with CDC guidance "MCPS is aware of the executive order issued by the Governor over the weekend. The School Board of the City of Manassas will continue to share any updated information around division COVID-19 protocols with the MCPS community as needed."

Prince William County Public Schools: Masks are still required through at least this week before school officials make any possible changes

Spotsylvania County Public Schools: The school board plans to vote Tuesday on whether to remove the school system's mask mandate

Stafford County Public Schools: Schools will continue to require masking when students return to class on Tuesday. Even if the mask policy changes once Youngkin's order takes effect on Jan. 24, students are still required to wear masks on buses due to both State law Senate Bill 1303 and the federal requirement regarding face masks on all forms of public transportation. "We expect more information about the implementation of the Governor’s Executive Order later this week and will share that information as soon as it is available."



Is There a Punishment for School Districts That Keep Their Mask Mandates in Place?

It’s unclear so far.

Arlington County said in a tweet on Saturday, Youngkin’s Inauguration Day, that their school mask mandate would remain in place. Reporter Nick Iannelli, of News4’s partner WTOP, asked the new governor about the school district’s choice. Youngkin said his office would explore their options.

“The fact that that tweet came out from Arlington County within minutes of my executive order — what that tells me is that they didn't listen to parents yet,” he said. “If there is one thing that hopefully everybody heard in November, is it is time to listen to parents. So, over the course of this week, I hope they will listen to parents, because we will use every resource within the governor's authority to explore what we can do and will do in order to make sure that parents' rights are protected.”

Exclusive: Governor Youngkin on Arlington school system saying it will require masks, despite Youngkin's order stating that schools can't do that. He threatened to use state resources to force schools to comply - but we still don't know what that means exactly.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, an Arlington County parent, chimed in online and thanked the school district for “standing up for our kids, teachers and administrators and their safety in the midst of a transmissible variant.”

Hi there. Arlington county parent here (don't believe you are @GlennYoungkin but correct me if I am wrong). Thank you to @APSVirginia for standing up for our kids, teachers and administrators and their safety in the midst of a transmissible variant.

What We Know About Masks in Schools and Virginia COVID Statistics

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that students 2 and older, school staff and visitors wear masks in all K-12 schools, regardless of vaccination status.

Research continues to show that masks are an effective way to reduce COVID transmission in schools, Linsey Marr, a Virginia Tech professor and engineer who specializes in airborne transmission of infectious diseases, previously told News4.

“This is an especially important time for us to be wearing better masks like an N95 because we’re in the middle of a huge surge in omicron, and omicron is so much more transmissible than the other variants we’ve seen,” Marr said Thursday in video footage released by Virginia Tech. Her comments were unrelated to Youngkin’s plans.

COVID cases and hospitalizations have climbed dramatically in the state over the past month. Now-former Gov. Ralph Northam issued an emergency order last week to boost hospital staff and increase capacity. Youngkin said he supported the order.

