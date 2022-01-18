Spotsylvania School Board Lifts Mask Mandate

The Spotsylvania County School Board rescinded its policy that required masks for students, teachers and visitors and is considering a second proposal to stipulate parents can decide whether their child wears a mask.

New Gov. Glenn Youngkin signed an executive order on his first day in office saying parents must be able to decide whether or not their children wear masks in schools.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

The Spotsylvania County Public School Board’s newly elected conservative majority opted to remove the current mask mandate.

The governor’s order takes effect Monday, but nothing seems to prevent a school district from choosing to lift its mandate sooner.

A state law requires school districts to follow the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendations for preventing the spread of COVID-19, which include universal masking in schools. Democrats believe the law takes precedent over the governor’s order; Republicans don’t see it that way.

Some parents held a rally in support of teachers who feel the school board won’t choose what’s best for teachers or students.

Clarence Collins, president of the Spotsylvania Education Association, said he and other teachers would keep wearing masks.

“We're going to choose to keep our masks on to keep ourselves safe and model that behavior,” he said.

In Spotsylvania County, the board has shown its willingness to take matters into its own hands. At its last meeting, newly appointed board chair Kirk Twigg abruptly fired well-regarded Superintendent Dr. Scott Baker, who had already signed an agreement to leave at the end of 2022. Twigg was fired in a closed-door session. No reason has been provided for his termination.

Elsewhere in Northern Virginia on Tuesday night, Loudoun County parents were expected to rally in support of school mask requirements. The Board of Supervisors was set to consider a resolution in support of mask wearing.

Culpeper County Public Schools made masks optional for students, staff and visitors effective Tuesday. Masks are still required on school buses.

The CDC recommends universal masking inside schools, saying that while N95 masks are proving most effective, any face covering helps limit the spread of COVID.

The Loudoun County Board of Supervisors meeting can be watched live online.

The Spotsylvania County Public School Board’s meeting also can be watched live online.

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story.