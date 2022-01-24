7 Virginia School Boards Sue to Stop Youngkin's Mask Mandate Ban

Seven Virginia school boards filed a lawsuit seeking to stop new Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s executive action lifting the school mask mandate as it goes into effect Monday.

The school boards of Alexandria City, Arlington County, the City of Richmond, Fairfax County, Falls Church City, Hampton City and Prince William County argued in a joint statement that Youngkin’s executive action is unconstitutional and endangers children.

“With COVID-19 transmission rates high, our hospitals at crisis level, and the continued recommendation of health experts to retain universal mask-wearing for the time being, this is simply not the time to remove this critical component of layered health and safety mitigation strategies,” the school boards said. “School divisions need to continue to preserve their authority to protect and serve all our students, including our most vulnerable, who need these mitigation measures perhaps more than anyone to be able to continue to access in-person instruction.”

The school boards argue that they have the right to set mask policies at the local level.

Parents in Chesapeake Public Schools sued the governor last week, arguing that Youngkin’s executive order violates state law. The school boards’ lawsuit Monday is separate and was filed in Arlington Circuit Court, one school board said.

