Video shows man walking on building ledge apparently to escape shooting

Video shows a man making his way along a narrow ledge on the fifth floor of an apartment building where five people were shot – one fatally – Tuesday afternoon.

D.C. police went to 222 M St. SW Tuesday afternoon for the report of a shooting and found a crime scene that left a long, bloody trail through the Valo Apartments. A sixth man was hurt when, according to witnesses, he jumped out of a window to dodge bullets.

In video obtained by News4, someone is seen walking on the ledge of an apartment building in Southwest D.C. as shots were fired Tuesday.



Court documents say a witness told officers a man was “hanging off the side of the building.” They found him “on the ground.”

“Well, we knew that there were drugs, and it was enough because there were so many issues in the building that we could have assumed it was quite a bit,” said a resident who asked to remain anonymous.

He said residents are shaken by the shooting that killed a man in a fifth-floor apartment. Four others had gunshot wounds, including a man who, according to court documents, emerged from one of the building’s elevators and yelled to an officer, “They tried to rob me.”

Court documents say that while talking with the officer, that victim “sat down on a nearby couch” and that’s when the officer noticed on the couch next to him “a semi-automatic pistol with an extended magazine.”

The man said he was in the apartment with two other men when “three to four guys dressed in all black clothing rushed in with Glocks” and started shooting.

The man on the couch told police he was able to get one of the shooters’ guns and fire back.

Officers found Matthew Miller fatally wounded inside the apartment.

They believe the other man is the one who climbed out on the ledge.

Crime scene investigators found a gun outside on the grass. Court documents say it’s a loaded Springfield XPS .45 caliber.

They also found a “large, clear plastic bag containing a weed-like substance,” the documents say.

The three suspects – all suffering from gunshot wounds – later went to a hospital where they were arrested.

According to the police report, more than $76,000 in cash and more than 115 pounds of suspected marijuana were found in the apartment.

“People knew,” the resident said. “And we told the management. We told the management about the security concerns. They didn’t do anything about that. We asked them for cameras and security guard.

News4 reached out to the management company for comment and is awaiting a reply. In a statement to the Washington Post, a spokesperson said the Bernstein Management understands the unease residents are feeling and has increased security.

All three men are in custody, facing charges of first-degree murder while armed.