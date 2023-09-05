1 man killed, 4 others shot in Southwest DC shooting

One person was killed and four others were shot at an apartment building in Southwest D.C. on Tuesday, police said.

The shots were fired at around 4:17 p.m. inside the Valo Apartments in the 200 block of M Street SW. A witness said the gunfire started in a fifth floor unit.

Two men were found shot at the scene, authorities said. One of them did not survive. The second was taken to a hospital.

Three other men arrived at a hospital on their own, suffering from gunshot wounds that are not life-threatening.

A sixth man was hurt when, according to witnesses, he jumped out of a window to dodge bullets. Authorities said his injuries were consistent with a fall, but did not elaborate on his condition.

The motive for the shooting was not immediately known.

The incident left trails of blood through a hallway and into the elevator.

"This investigation is very early. What we do know is that it appears all the parties involved or all the parties that I've mentioned thus far, know each other in some way, shape or form. It occurred inside a residence," D.C. police Assistant Chief of the Investigative Services Carlos Heraud said. "As of right now there is no lookout for any suspects involved. If and when we do get information on any lookouts for suspects or vehicles, we will make sure to get it to the media as soon as possible."

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.