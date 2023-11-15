Video shows man using stolen police car for shopping trip

Police are looking for a man shown on video using a stolen police car for an overnight shopping trip on Friday.

The suspect stole the gray SUV from the University of the District of Columbia (UDC) campus in the 4200 block of Connecticut Ave. NW at about 3:45 a.m., according to D.C. police.

Surveillance video shows the man left the car and walked into a store. Cameras inside the store captured him filling his cart with paper towels and laundry detergent. He then left the store and loaded his purchases into the car.

Police have recovered the vehicle but continue to search for the man seen in the video.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to contact the police.