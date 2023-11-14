Amazon delivery van carjacked in DC; pursuit ends in crash in Prince George's County

An Amazon delivery van was carjacked in Southeast D.C. on Tuesday, before the suspect took off and led a pursuit that came to a crashing end in Prince George’s County.

The crime started in the 1100 block of Bellevue Street SE. The suspect took off and was pursued for around 40 minutes between D.C. and Maryland.

Authorities said a shot was fired along the way, but no one was hit. The delivery driver was also not seriously hurt in the carjacking.

The chase ended in a crash in the 6400 block of Central Avenue in Capitol Heights.

The suspect fled the scene, but was arrested nearby.

Video showed how the front of the van was left smashed and the wheels were gone. Packages could also be seen inside the vehicle and on the ground.

“We need these guys. They deliver our stuff and all that man, so you know, this got to stop,” Rodney Coit, who lives near the scene of the crash, said. “It’s getting ridiculous… They have a job to do.”

The suspect’s name and the charges they face were not immediately released.