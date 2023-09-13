Video released of shooting that killed special officer during training exercise in DC library

Surveillance video has been released of the shooting that killed a special police officer during a training exercise at the Anacostia Neighborhood Library in Southeast D.C.

The victim Maurica Manyan, 25, of Indian Head, Maryland, worked as a special police officer within the DC Public Library's public safety division. She was shot and killed after a training exercise at Anacostia Neighborhood Library in August 2022.

The video was released by the family's attorney. Manyan's family said they want the video to put pressure on D.C. leaders to ensure weapons are not handled recklessly at future officer trainings.

In the video, you can see a group of officers gathering for a picture inside the library. Jesse Porter who was leading the training class, steps away from the crowd, turns, points his gun at the group and fires, shooting Manyan.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

According to a court affidavit, Manyan was the subject of some playful jokes about her hair and said she wanted to take off her mask. That’s when Porter pulled out his gun and fired, the document said.

The video later shows Porter and another person at the scene giving her CPR. First responders were called to the library at 1800 Good Hope Road SE shortly before 3:45 p.m.

Manyan was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead. She had been on the force for less than a year.

Porter said the shooting was an accident, that he thought it was his orange training gun and not a loaded firearm.

He was indicted on involuntary manslaughter charges in May. He pled guilty in court and was sentenced to three years in prison.

His sentence was less than what prosecutors asked for and Manyan's family said it's too lenient.

In a previous statement, the family's attorney said in part: “The District of Columbia bears a heavy responsibility for allowing such a tragedy to occur in a public library against one of their own.”

Porter, 58, retired from the Metropolitan Police Department in 2020 as a lieutenant, an online profile said.