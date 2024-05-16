Steering wheel decals can injure and even blind drivers, federal officials warn

If you added a little sparkle to your steering wheel, beware.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration issued a consumer alert about the risks of steering wheel decals, such as those with rhinestones, after reports of severe injuries when drivers who used the products got into crashes.

The NHTSA said in information released Tuesday that they learned of two drivers who suffered severe injuries related to the decals.

In one case, a driver was in a crash, the airbag deployed and two pieces of a metal aftermarket decal with rhinestones flew into the driver’s face and neck.

In another case, a driver lost sight in one eye after a rhinestone-adorned decal dislodged from the wheel and hit the driver.

The aftermarket decals can easily become dislodged when an airbag goes off.

"In a crash, the force of a deploying air bag can turn the product into a projectile, resulting in serious injury or death," NHTSA said.

Any alterations or changes to an airbag or its cover can cause it to malfunction.

The NHTSA did not issue a recall but they did urge consumers not to buy or use steering wheel decals.

Remember: Any aftermarket product you put on your vehicle could potentially void your warranty.